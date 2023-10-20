BENTON, Ark. – Deputies in Saline County said one man is dead and another is in jail after an early Friday morning shooting.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a home on Rolling Manor Drive just before 2:30 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Authorities said the caller told dispatchers that he had just shot another man at the home, then walked to JJ’s Truckstop located at 6106 Military Road and called his mother to wait until the deputies arrived.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office responded to the truck stop and the home to begin their investigation. The detectives said they took the man who called in the shooting into custody, noting that they believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim in this shooting and have not released the identity of the suspect in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.