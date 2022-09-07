RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – ABC Children’s Academy in Russellville is one of the many establishments that are experiencing vandalism. According to Owner and Program Director, Dana Warren – their catalytic converters, and exhaust systems are being stolen overnight.

With being a small business, they are operating on a smaller budget and it is “creating a financial burden” having to purchase, and repurchase parts.

Each time a van has to be fixed, it is eleven hundred to fifteen hundred dollars coming out of Warren’s pocket.

Due to each event occurring separately – it is more costly to charge insurance due to deductibles.

ABC Children’s Academy isn’t the only facility dealing with theft. Warren made a post on Facebook and has received a lot of feedback from businesses experiencing the same thing.

The Daycare is offering a two-thousand dollars reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information about this theft call the Russellville Police Department non-emergent line at 479-968-3232.