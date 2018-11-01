Reward Offered for Stolen City of Greenbrier Equipment Video

GREENBRIER, Ark. - Parents in Greenbrier are not happy after someone stole thousands of dollars worth of field maintenance equipment from the city's softball fields.

The city estimates everything stolen totals more than $15,000.

The thieves got away with a "Bad Boy" mower, a hauling trailer, and a John Deer tractor. All of those items were locked behind a gate at the softball complex.

"To take from our kids like that is really disappointing," explained softball mom Laura Emberton.

Greenbrier Police Chief Gene Earnhart says this kind of stuff doesn't happen in his city. Which is why he and Craig Johnston with the Parks and Rec Department have teamed up to offer an incentive to get the stuff back hopefully in time for this weekend's softball tournament.

"What we are trying to do is, number one, get the property back number one and two make an arrest on the ones that took the property," said Chief Earnhart.

"Thousand dollar reward for him if he gets caught. He or she or them-- I hope we catch them," said Johnston.

If you have any information about who took the city equipment or know where it may be you are encouraged to call the Greenbrier Police Department.

If your information leads to an arrest you could take home $1,000.