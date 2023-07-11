LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A double homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m.

LRPD officials said 54-year-old Tyron Nutt was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandon Ray.

Authorities said a third person was injured but is in stable condition

One woman, Whitney Cunningham, told KARK 4 News she heard the gunshots as she was pulling up to her parent’s house, where her 13-year-old son was. Cunningham noted that her son also heard the shots and saw part of the incident.

“He was spooked,” Cunningham said. “Like I said, I don’t even know what he saw. I don’t know if he saw the body hit the ground I don’t know what he saw but, apparently he’s spooked.”

These deaths mark the 28th and 29th homicides of 2023 for Little Rock.