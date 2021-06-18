Randolph County constable arrested in second alleged rape case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. – A constable arrested at the beginning of the year in relation to a sex case has now been arrested on a warrant for alleged rape.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Coby Ryan Poe of Pocahontas was placed in custody on Thursday morning.

Poe has been a constable in Randolph County since November 2020.

According to Arkansas Court Connect, Poe was arrested back in April and has since been charged in that case with rape, criminal attempt, transporting and distributing materials depicting a child and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

If convicted, Poe could be removed as constable.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Poe is currently not able to possess a firearm or a blue light as a condition of his bail, which has effectively stripped him of his powers as a constable.