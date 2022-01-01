Pulaski County SO: homicide investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle

ROLAND, Ark. — One person is dead and a homicide investigation has begun after a vehicle was found burning in Pulaski County Saturday morning.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Highway 300 around 6:00 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire.

The car was located on a dirt road just off the highway.

The Lake Maumelle Volunteer Fire Department put out the blaze.

The deceased person was found in the vehicle.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, cause and manner of death.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at

501-340-6963.