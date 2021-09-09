Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office searching for man in Saline County suspected in deadly Ivy Chapel Road shooting

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a man suspected in Wednesday’s deadly shooting on Ivy Chapel Road homicide.

We have K9’s and a helicopter in the area. Be on the lookout for anyone walking in the area. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) September 9, 2021

Officials said they are currently searching for a white man with facial tattoos and wearing blue jeans and boots in the East Woodson Lateral road area.

Authorities said they have K9s and a helicopter in the area searching for the man.

Homicide on Ivy Chapel Road Attempt to locate vehicle. See attached photo



Please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff Office at 501-340-6963 if located. pic.twitter.com/fYVenOvVtF — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) September 9, 2021

Officials advise that anyone in the area should be on the lookout for anyone walking in the area.

