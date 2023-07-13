COLLEGE STATION, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a man currently wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

PCSO officials said deputies were called to the scene on the 4000 block of East 37th Street in College Station where the victim of a suspected homicide was found.

Officials with the PCSO said 44-year-old Brodrick Hardman is wanted for questioning in the case.

Authorities said Hardman is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hardman are asked to contact Detective Jeff Allison at 501-340-6963 or 501-340-6913.