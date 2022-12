PULASKI CO., Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock.

Officials with the PCSO said that deputies responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Tony Road in Pulaski County.

Deputies said that one man was shot and transported to the hospital. The PCSO asks those traveling in the area to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.