LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies in Pulaski County are asking for the public’s help in a robbery case.

On Friday night around 6:30, a person armed with a gun entered a Dollar General on Highway 365 North near the Interstate 40 exit in Maumelle and robbed the store.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is now asking the public to help locate and identify the person caught on the security camera.

Dollar General in Maumelle security camera image released by PCSO.

Deputies have not released any more details about the person wanted for questioning or any other details on the incident.

Anyone with information on the person or robbery is asked by authorities to contact Detective Allison at 501-340-6940 or the non-emergency line at 501-340-6963.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as detectives release information.