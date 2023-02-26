PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning stabbing that hospitalized one person.

According to the PCSO, two people got into an argument and one was stabbed shortly after 5 a.m. near Carter Off Road Park north of the Saline County line.

Officials with the PCSO said that the person injured was undergoing surgery Sunday morning.

Authorities said that no arrests have been made in the stabbing and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.