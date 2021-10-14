Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in solving 2002 cold case

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with solving a nearly 20-year-old murder case.

The shooting left Randy Altman dead and his family wondering who would want to kill him.

Thursday his family is speaking with us, saying they aren’t giving up until they find out who is behind the crime.

“Go to the police and talk, even if it’s been years, even if you’ve heard something years later and you think ‘oh, it’s too late now it’s not too late,” sister, Lana Smith said.

Thursday, Smith is pleading for answers in the case of her brother’s murder. She said she wants justice.

“It would just be nice to just have answers we have more questions than we have answers to,” Smith said. “It would be nice to feel that closure.”

On October 14th, 2002, Pulaski County deputies said they found 35-year-old Randy Altman shot to death at a baseball field on Landmark Circle in Little Rock.

His death was ruled a homicide.



“We were shocked, I mean you just, we’re are from a small town and you just don’t hear about that… you never think it’s going to happen to someone in your family,” Smith said.

19 years later Smith said she’s still trying to wrap her mind around what happened. She said her brother was a sweetheart.



“He was very kind,” Smith. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Despite how old this case is investigators said any little bit of information could help. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501)-340-6616 or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line (501) 340-8477.