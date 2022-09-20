PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies said they found a man dead inside a vehicle after a shooting Monday night

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting in the 10000 block of Dobby Drive around 11:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found that the victim had been shot. Deputies said they found him inside of a vehicle.

Officials with the sheriff’s office have not released the victim’s identity or a suspect at this time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 or Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477.