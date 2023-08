LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Attorney General’s Special Investigation Division arrested a Pulaski County man Thursday for crimes against children.

Attorney General Tim Griffin released a statement concerning the arrest of 26-year-old Luis Alberto Dominguez.

The statement said that Dominguez was being charged with “30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.”

Dominguez has been booked into the Pulaski County Jail.