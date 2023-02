PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies are investigating a report of a suspicious death in the College Station area of Pulaski County.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the initial call came in at 9:45 a.m. Thursday about a man found dead in the area of Beasley Street and Hines Road.

Authorities said there were no other injured people at the scene but have not clarified how the victim in this case died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.