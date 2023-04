PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Officials with the PCSO said the incident happened on the 10000 block of Szymanski Road. When deputies arrived, they found 67-year-old Karen Payne dead from a gunshot.

Authorities said that 67-year-old Donald Payne has been arrested in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.