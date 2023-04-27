LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said a man already in custody accused of a deadly shooting spree in August of last year now faces another murder charge tied to a different killing around the same time.

Authorities said 32-year-old Davis Jones of Little Rock was arrested Thursday in relation to a deadly shooting on Aug. 14 of 58-year-old Dewayne Thompson.

Investigators said deputies responded to a shooting call at the intersection of 3M Road and Frazier Pike that night when they discovered Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

With the arrest Thursday, deputies said Jones is now facing a charge of capital murder in connection with the Thompson’s death. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Jones was already in custody in connection with several shootings on August 14, including a double shooting at the Valero at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff and a shooting Markham Street and Bowman Road, as well as other incidents.

Those incidents appeared to be the latest in a long history of criminal activity for Jones. Court records show he has had multiple previous incarcerations with a criminal history stretching back to 2008 when Jones was charged with felonies including property theft and battery.