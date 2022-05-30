LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest has been made after police say a woman ran over her son on Saturday, killing him in the driveway of a home in the 12000 block of Sandstone Drive.

According to investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Jennings is in custody and facing a manslaughter charge after 33-year-old Joshua Jennings died from multiple severe injuries from being driven over.

Deputies say they discovered after the incident that it was his mother who was driving the vehicle.

Investigators said the incident happened during a domestic disturbance.