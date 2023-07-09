RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

According to PCSO sheriff Shane Jones, deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1500 block of Bowers Loop shortly after 10 P.M. Saturday and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies determined that a 15-year-old male was responsible for the shooting and had fled the area.

A short while later, the suspect was located at a home in Russellville and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and charges have not been filed yet.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the PCSO at 479-968-2558.