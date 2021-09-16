UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after overnight search in Pope County homicide

UPDATE:

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – After an overnight search, Steven Ray Wood has been located, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after a woman was found dead in the Crow Mountain area Wednesday night.

According to investigators, deputies are looking for 56-year-old Steven Ray Wood after a woman was found dead Wednesday night at 11:25 p.m.



Steven ‘Michael’ Ray

Deputies say Ray left the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is being asked not to approach Ray if he is seen.

A search is being conducted with assistance from Arkansas Sta Police Troopers, Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 team, Russellville, Atkins, and Pottsville Police Departments, and other local agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-0911.