POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to develop leads after a body was discovered in the Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge last October.

According to investigators, the body of 17-year-old Savana Kathleen Elliot was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of October 23, 2021, after a report of human remains was received by the Yell County Sheriff’s Office.

After Yell County Deputies responded, it was determined that the remains were in the Pope County area of the refuge.

Anyone who has information concerning Savana Elliot is asked to contact investigators at 479-968-2558 or the Pope County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 479-968-6545.