Police: Woman shot in foot during a barrage of gunfire on Fairfield Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman was struck in her foot by a bullet as gunfire was unleashed in the 7400 block of Fairfield Drive on Friday night.
According to Investigators, a black man was seen pulling up to a nearby residence, speaking to a group of men standing outside of the residence, and as he returned to his vehicle he began shooting at the group of men.
A vehicle and homes in the surrounding area were also hit by gunfire.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
