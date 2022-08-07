NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.

According to a release from the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 4100 Glover Lane around 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the body of a woman dead inside of a car in the parking lot. Detectives and a crime scene team were called to the hotel to begin an investigation into the death.

Authorities said the body of the woman was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Officials said they are not releasing a cause of death in this case at this time as it is a part of the ongoing investigation.

They also said they are waiting to release the identity of the woman pending the notification of family members.

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information tied to this investigation to call the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Det. Stroud at 501-975-8771. Individuals submitting tips can remain anonymous.