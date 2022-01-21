Police: US Marshals arrest suspect in deadly December double-shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said Friday morning that federal officers made an arrest in a double-shooting case from December that left two men dead.

In a post to social media, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 18-year-old Davareus Clark was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, one month after the initial crime.

On December 19, LRPD officers responded to Baptist Health after getting reports of a stolen vehicle with two men with gunshots inside being left in front of the hospital.

The two men later died from those injuries. Detectives determined that the men were originally shot the area of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road.

LRPD officials say Clark is now facing multiple charges in this case, including two counts of capital murder, the unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and a terroristic act.

Officers said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.