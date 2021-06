JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A teen is in custody after a May shooting in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police and U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jevarious Holmes of Sherwood on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Holmes is being charged as an adult with aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder after the shooting of a 17-year-old victim on 12:40 a.m. on May 21.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.