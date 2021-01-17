Police: Two people injured in SW Little Rock Sunday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting incident in southwest Little Rock Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the intersection of John Barrow Road and Colonel Glen Road around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a wrecked vehicle with one victim inside suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg.

Authorities said a second victim in the incident arrived later at a local hospital. Police shared no information on the condition of that second victim.

