LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock that left one teen injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim’s friend told officers that he and the victim were on Baseline Road near a Kum & Go gas station when someone starting shooting at them.

The victim’s friend told officers that he switched seats with the victim after the victim was shot and drove him to a local hospital for treatment, according to the police report.

Police said the victim initially told them that the shooting happened on Baseline near a Walgreens.

Upon further investigation, police said that the victim told them that he drove to a dead end, possibly at Stanley Drive and Loetscher Lane to fight an individual, when someone started shooting.

Officers said they checked the location for any results of the crime scene but found negative results.