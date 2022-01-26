Police: Suspect in custody after Wednesday morning bank robbery in Pine Bluff

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff say that a suspect is in custody following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Simmons Bank branch at 2628 W 28th Ave. just before 10 a.m. after being alerted to the robbery.

The officers said that a clerk told them that the suspect in the case had entered the bank and given the clerk a note demanding cash. After getting the undisclosed amount of money, the clerk said the suspect then ran away from the bank.

Officers and deputies began searching the area, and PBPD officials said the suspect was found within 15 minutes about three blocks away from the bank.

The suspect was taken into custody and authorities said the money was recovered. Authorities said they would release more information of the suspect’s identity after they are formally arrested.

Department officials thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies for their help with finding the suspect in the case so quickly.