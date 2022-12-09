HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark – An elementary school went on lockdown after an intruder was reported on campus Friday morning, according to school officials.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., J.F Wahl Elementary School in Helena-West Helena went into lockdown, according to a Facebook post from Mid-Delta’s Head Start account.

According to MDHS, all students and staff followed the security protocols with assistance from local law and fire departments.

Police say the suspect went into the school and threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect was taken into custody by Helena-West Helena police.

According to officials, the lockdown was lifted, and no one was injured.