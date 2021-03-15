Police: Suspect arrested in Pine Bluff casino shooting, another suspect at large

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police say a man suspected in a shooting at the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff last week where a security guard was shot was been arrested, while another suspect remains at large.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, suspect Brandon Burnett turned himself in to detectives on Monday. Officers say Burnett is facing charges of first-degree battery and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

A second suspect, Tirek Langel, has contacted detectives through his attorney and said he would surrender to authorities on Wednesday.

At this time Langel is still considered at large, and police say he too is facing first-degree battery and discharging a firearm from a vehicle charges. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or PBPD dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Three other men originally sought by police in conjunction with this case – Dontarius Slater, Joshua McAfee, and Kuro’n Brown – have all met with police and been interviewed for the case.

Their statements that they did not fire weapons in the incident were corroborated by evidence and witness statements, and the three men were released.

According to earlier reports, the security guard was shot in the stomach, though officials said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

No other people at the casino were injured, although there was damage to a wall of the casino and two cars in the parking lot were damaged.