POLICE: Shooting in North Little Rock, please avoid area

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — NLR police said they are responding to a shooting in the area of 1113 Healy.
NLRPD Officers are responding to a shooting in the area of 1113 Healy. Please avoid the area. Detectives and the Public Information Officer are en route. Additional information will be released once it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/OxaMsRBRZI— North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 29, 2021
Police are asking for anyone to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing story, we will update as information becomes available.