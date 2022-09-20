LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area that has caused a traffic closure Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers received reports of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. Officers and detectives shortly arrived at the scene and closed down traffic along Capitol Avenue as they began their investigation.

Detectives noted they found evidence of a shooting at the scene, and LRPD officials said a person arrived at a local hospital shortly after the reports of gunfire who had been shot. Around 2 p.m., LRPD officials confirmed the victim of the shooting was the person being treated at the hospital.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened as a car was driving down Capitol Avenue, noting they found evidence just west of Broadway in front of the federal building continuing on down that road.

There has been no word from investigators as to any other injuries tied to this incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.