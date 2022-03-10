NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left one dead.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to Big D Liquor located in the area of 24th and Railroad just before 8 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died due to sustained injuries.

Police have not released any additional information on the victim or a suspect at this time.

This shooting marks the city’s first homicide of 2022, according to the NLRPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151.

This is an ongoing investigation.