LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities in Los Angeles are asking for the public’s help in finding the Arkansas victims of a man who they say is a serial domestic violence and sexual assault suspect.

Detectives said they believe there are unidentified victims of 41-year-old Terrance Hawkins in North Little Rock.

Police said Hawkins, who was arrested in April, has a history of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse.

Detectives said they want to speak to all of his alleged victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center at 213-709-9017 or during non-business hours 1-877-527-3247.