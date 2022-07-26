HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. – Police in Helena-West Helena are on the lookout for a man they believe to be connected to a shooting incident.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers are searching for 49-year-old Johnny Carlton Otey. Police said Otey is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened July 18.

Police describe Otey as a Black man standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department is asking anyone with information on Otey’s location to contact officers at 870-572-3441.