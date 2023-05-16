MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trumann police said that a man is dead after illegally entering an Arkansas home with a gun early Monday morning.

Monday, at around 4:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Whitlatch. After arriving, police said that they found 28-year-old Earl Wayne Dorris II dead at the scene.

According to reports, Dorris unlawfully entered the home with intentions to harm the residents. Police said that one of the people in the home shot him.

TPD said the residents knew Dorris. No arrests have been made nor have charges been filed.

This remains an ongoing investigation.