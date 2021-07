LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say one person was injured in a mid-morning shooting in southwest Little Rock on Monday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened near the Westbridge Apartments.

Officers said a man was shot in the leg but added that the wound was non-life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance for treatment.

#BREAKING: Police tell me one man was shot in the leg and he’s expected to be okay.



A few people are around trying to get a closer look and figure out what happened. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/7dk5oV2DX4 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 5, 2021

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.