FORT SMITH, Ark. – Police in Fort Smith reported that a child who died after being pulled from a hot car earlier this week was only 3 years old.

In an update released Wednesday, officials with the Fort Smith Police Department said that initial reports from investigators are pointing to the death being heat related.

Officers said they responded to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a child was brought in after a still-yet-to-be-identified person broke windows out of a car to pull out the child. Hospital officials later pronounced the child dead.

Authorities said the child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, per department guidelines. Detectives said they were continuing to investigate this case and are waiting on more information from the medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday police were seen investigating a home in the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. Department officials have not clarified what connection that investigation has to the death of the child.