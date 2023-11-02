LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say the investigation into a Friday night shooting in which four people were injured, three of whom were children, has now escalated into a homicide investigation after one of the victims died Wednesday.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 15-year-old Semaj O’Neal died from his injuries suffered during the shooting on Friday just before 5 p.m.

A report of the incident notes that LRPD officers responded to the area of the 7600 block of Baseline Road near Chicot Road and found three vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Officers said they found a victim, later identified as O’Neal, in one of the vehicles with a gunshot wound to his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated before his death five days later.

Authorities said a second juvenile, who investigators said was 9 years old, was also found at the scene with a gunshot to the leg. That victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said two more people, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, later arrived at a nearby hospital with shooting injuries from this incident. Both were treated and released.

Police said a fifth person was also injured in this incident but had not been shot.

Detectives have not released any information on any possible suspects in this case. They also have not indicated if the shooting happened at the scene of the crash or at some other location.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and conducted by detectives in the LRPD Southwest Division.

This case is the 50th homicide in Little Rock for 2023, compared to 71 cases at the same time in 2022.