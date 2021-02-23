Police responding to death investigation at Little Rock Walmart

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are responding to reports of a homicide at a store Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 South Shackleford Road.
There is no word as of yet from the Little Rock Police Department on any description of the victim in this case.
Police did note that preliminary inforamation indicated that the death did not occur at the store.
Officers are also asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.