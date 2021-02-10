Little Rock Police: Man shot dead near CHI St. Vincent emergency room, now searching for suspect seen in red truck

UPDATE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police now looking for a suspect that was seen removing the victim from a red truck at CHI St. Vincent, who then fled the area.

This was just after gunshots were heard in the parking lot near the ER

The victim died later at the hospital.

Update

Just before noon, gunshots were heard on St. Vincent’s parking lot near the ER. A subject in a red pickup truck was seen removing the victim from the vehicle, and fled the area. The victim later died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/yJDGubL2ts — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 10, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY – Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the CHI St. Vincent emergency room Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the victim was shot outside of the hospital shortly before noon.

We are on scene of a homicide at St. Vincent’s Hospital. A male was shot outside the hospital, near the ER. An investigation is underway and a crime scene has been set up in this area. More information will be release when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5WtbjAyEwQ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 10, 2021

The hospital campus is in the area of University and Markham.

LRPD officials saw they are currently investigating the scene. Video from the area shows a heavy police presence.

Police did note that they do not believe there is an immediate concern for patients or staff at the hospital at this time.

A portion of the parking lot is taped off. Here’s what the scene looks like right now ⬇️ https://t.co/9yoFDYYF7s pic.twitter.com/TMvMjE8aiS — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) February 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.