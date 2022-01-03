Police responding after young child shot in Bryant

BRYANT, Ark. – Police and medical personnel in Bryant are responding to a report of a young child being shot Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Double Eagle Way near the Fairways at Hurricane Creek apartment complex.

Officials with the Bryant Police Department have confirmed the child was only 2 years old.

There is no word at this time on the severity of the child’s injuries or if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.