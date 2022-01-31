LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just hours after the chief of the Little Rock Police Department held a news conference condemning the violence seen over the weekend, department officials say another person has been shot.

According to a department spokesperson, one person was shot in an incident on West 17th Street near Abigail around 1:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident follows a violent weekend in the capital city that saw one person killed by gunfire and several others, including an infant, injured.

