LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just hours after the chief of the Little Rock Police Department held a news conference condemning the violence seen over the weekend, department officials say another person has been shot.
According to a department spokesperson, one person was shot in an incident on West 17th Street near Abigail around 1:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said the victim in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident follows a violent weekend in the capital city that saw one person killed by gunfire and several others, including an infant, injured.
