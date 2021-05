LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting in Little Rock Thursday afternoon that left one person injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 10500 block of West Markham around 2:15 p.m.

Officers at the scene say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area as they continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.