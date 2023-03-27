LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say one person has been injured in a Monday afternoon shooting at a residence in Little Rock’s south side.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call at a home in the 4700 block of Fairlee Drive just after 4 p.m.

Officers at the scene said they found one woman with a gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of the woman’s injuries. Police also did not release any information on a potential suspect in this incident.

This is a developing story.