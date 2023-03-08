PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left two dead and two injured.

On Tuesday just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Street.

According to police, when officers arrived at the parking lot, they found one woman in the front seat of a grey car and another woman and teen boy in the back seat – all with gunshot wounds.

Both victims in the backseat were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy has was 16-years-old and the woman was identified as 18-year-old Asharray Thomas. They were both from Pine Bluff. The name of the teen has not been released at this time.

The woman in the front seat was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical. Her condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Police said another man fled the scene and was found about a block away with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy to establish official cause and manner of death.

This is the city’s fifth and sixth homicide of 2023.

There is currently no suspect, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2096, the tip line at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.