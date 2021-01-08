Police: One Suspect in custody, victim and 2nd suspect in hospital after shooting on 65th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A victim and suspect are both hospitalized, while another suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Skyroad Gas station in the 5100 block of 65th Street.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon. After they arrived they discovered a man who had been shot in the hand and had a huge cut on the top of his head.

After talking to witnesses, investigators discovered that two men, 20-year-old Nicholas Fowler and 23-year-old Tyler Stanley, had followed the victim inside the store accusing him of stealing the car he was driving.

The suspects began pistol whipping the victim and shot him in the hand. While Fowler was beating the victim, he dropped his gun and the victim was able to grab it and shoot Fowler in the leg.

Fowler and Stanley both fled, with Fowler being taken to a local hospital.

Officers were able to locate Fowler soon after and arrested Tyler soon after when he returned to the hospital.

Both the victim and Fowler are currently listed in stable condition.

Stanley is being charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

