LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –One person has been killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a convenience store Sunday night.

Their names have not been released.

At 5:15 p.m. Little Rock police dispatched to a report of a shooting just occurred to the Valero in the 6500 block of Mabelvale Cutoff.

Exact details as to what happened are still being investigated. This is one of as many as 11 shooting incidents under investigation in Pulaski County.