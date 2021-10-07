Police: Monticello man facing multiple charges after breaking into home

MONTICELLO, Ark. – A man is in custody and facing charges for kidnapping, residential burglary, and second-degree battery, according to Monticello police.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Michael DelAngel was taken into custody just moments after police responded to reports of a man forcing his way into a home and holding the resident against their will.

Police say the resident was eventually able to escape after being struck several times during the incident.

The resident told police Del Angel stole a cell phone before running from the home

Investigators say that Del Angel was out on bond for another burglary offense.

He received a $100,000 cash bond on Thursday, but a parole hold warrant was issued.