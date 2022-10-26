PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man was injured Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire with Pine Bluff officers on South Camden Road.
According to investigators, officers attempting to locate a wanted individual at ImmunoTek Plasma Center encountered the man coming out of the business while he opened fire on detectives.
Investigators say they returned fire striking the individual during the exchange.
Police say that the man was treated at the scene and taken to a Little Rock hospital, with the condition of the man not known at this time. No officers were hit during the exchange.
Officers say the man was a customer at the center, not an employee. The suspected shooter’s name has not yet been released.
Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation since officers were involved.
The Pine Bluff Officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of the investigation and review by prosecutors.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.